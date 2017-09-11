Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 29.10.2019
Baltic Mill closing EUR 3 mln bond issue this week
Tallinn, 29.10.2019.
Baltic Mill is completing the placement of a new 3-million-euro bond issue this week, marking the third time the Baltic grain processing group has tapped the bond market, informed LETA/BNS.
Baltic Mill CFO Vygantas Reifonas says the company uses bonds as an additional instrument to raise financing along with bank loans.
"By issuing bonds, we have achieved investor confidence in us and the cash flow we generate," he told the Vz.lt online news site.
Siauliu Bankas is handling the bond offer, which opened on October 16 and closes on October 31.
The bond issue is to be redeemed on November 4, 2021.
Baltic Mill last tapped the bond market in October 2017 to partially refinance its 5-mln-euro issue placed in 2015.
The company has posted 28.192 mln euros in first-half revenue, down 11.5% from 31.864 mln euros a year ago.
