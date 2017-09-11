Swedbank Latvia earns EUR 83 mln in January-September

Swedbank profit in Latvia reached EUR 83 mln in January-September, the bank's public relations officer Janis Krops told LETA.

According to Swedbank financial report posted on the bank's website, Swedbank Group's profit in Latvia amounted to EUR 79.569 mln in the first nine months this year, which is 3.6% less than in the same period last year, while Swedbank's profit decreased 2.1% to EUR 83.31 mln.





Swedbank Group's assets stood at EUR 5.687 bn at the end of September 2019, which is 2.5% or EUR 147.745 less than at the end of 2018 when the group's assets were worth EUR 5.835 bn.





Swedbank's net interest income rose 5%, largely due to increased lending volumes. Lending portfolio grew 6% as both household and corporate lending increased.

Net commission income decreased 1%. Higher income from cards and payments was offset by a lower result in asset management. Other income increased 10% due to an improved result in the insurance business.





Expenses rose 4%, mainly due to higher staff costs and investments in digital solutions.





Credit impairments amounted to EUR 1 mln, compared with a positive result of EUR 1 mln in the same period in 2018.





Deposits at Swedbank increased 1%.





During the first nine month, 30,000 new customers chose Swedbank to manage their finances.





"This has been a quarter of innovation as our customers have started to use new digital services widely, namely the redesigned mobile app and contactless payments with phones and different types of smart devices. Also, Open banking initiative has delivered its first tangible benefit for customers; Swedbank clients were first to see their other banks’ account balance in Swedbank’s internet bank. In the meantime, September 9 was a symbolic date when Swedbank closed the era of code cards, by our customers switching over to more secure and modern authentication tools.





Latest technologies in a combination with our excellent customer service have been the main drivers why Latvians named Swedbank as the Most Loved Brand in 2019. We are grateful for such a recognition and it serves us as inspiration to continue the improvements," said Swedbank Latvia head Reinis Rubenis.