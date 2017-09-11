Eastnine sells fund holding

Eastnine AB (publ) sells its entire holding in East Capital Baltic Property Fund III. The purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 25.1 million, which corresponds to the fair value at the end of September 2019.

Buyers are ten of Swedbank's pension funds in Lithuania and Estonia.





“The sale is fully in line with Eastnine's plan to only own direct real estate. The deal allows us to acquire additional properties in our priority markets Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn”, says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine.





The return on Eastnine's investment in the fund amounts to approximately 11% per year during the holding period.