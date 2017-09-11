Banks, Economics, Estonia, Financial Services
Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 22:55
IMF Mission is visiting Estonia
The IMF delegation will be given an overview of the current state of the Estonian economy and the outlook for it, fiscal policy, the fiscal framework, and developments in the financial sector. The central focus will be on raising productivity, reducing economic inequality, and increasing the labour supply. There will also be discussion of the role of fiscal policy in encouraging investment to increase productivity and of ways to reduce the risks of money laundering.
The IMF delegation will meet the government and members of the Riigikogu, and leaders and analysts from Eesti Pank, Finantsinspektsioon and various ministries. There will also be meetings with other officials and representatives of commercial banks and private companies.
The International Monetary Fund discusses relevant economic policy issues with its member countries once a year. The consultation is followed by a report of the IMF’s economic policy assessment for Estonia.
