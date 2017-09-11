Lithuanian govt to consider 2020 budget, with revenue, expenditure going up

The revenue and expenditure of Lithuania's 2020 state budget, including EU and other international support, should grow, and the planned budget deficit will be slightly lower than planned this year, reported LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian government is set to discuss on Wednesday the 2020 state budget bill drafted by the Ministry of Finance. Under the bill, the budget's revenue will grow 9%, or 955.686 mln euros, to 11.545 bn euros, and expenditure will go up 8%, or 940.388 mln euros, to 12.646 bn euros.





The state budget deficit will amount to 1.101 bn euros, up 1.4%, or 12.298 mln euros, than planned this year (1.116 bn euros).





The 2020 state budget bill is published on the Seimas' legal act data base.





The state budget's revenue, excluding EU and other international support, should grow 10.3%, or 894.88 mln euros, to 9.563 bn euros, and EU and other international support funds should grow 3,2 proc., or 60.806 mln euros, to 1.982 bn euros.





The planned tax revenue should go up 11.2%, or 900.562 mln euros to, 8.913 bn euros. The majority of this revenue will traditionally come from VAT and amount to 4.149 bn euros, up 8%, or 307.363 mln euros, than this year.



