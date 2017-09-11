Number of corporate taxpayers in Latvia down 6.6% over year

At the beginning of October there were 196,806 corporate taxpayers in Latvia, down 6.6 percent from the same period a year ago, the State Revenue Service’s statistics show, writes LETA.

Over the past month, the number of corporate taxpayers declined 0.3%, statistics show.





The Revenue Service said that the highest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 111,499. The smallest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the area served by the Revenue Service’s customer service center in the Kraslava town in eastern Latvia - 1,017.





As at October 1, 2018, there were 210,763 corporate taxpayers registered in Latvia.