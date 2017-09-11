Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 03.10.2019, 15:12
Number of corporate taxpayers in Latvia down 6.6% over year
BC, Riga, 03.10.2019.Print version
At the beginning of October there were 196,806 corporate taxpayers in Latvia, down 6.6 percent from the same period a year ago, the State Revenue Service’s statistics show, writes LETA.
Over the past month, the number of corporate taxpayers declined 0.3%, statistics show.
The Revenue Service said that the highest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 111,499. The smallest number of corporate taxpayers was registered in the area served by the Revenue Service’s customer service center in the Kraslava town in eastern Latvia - 1,017.
As at October 1, 2018, there were 210,763 corporate taxpayers registered in Latvia.
Other articles:
- 03.10.2019 Камерный зал ARTISSIMO в Старой Риге открылся первым концертом
- 03.10.2019 BaltCap sets up equity fund for Baltic and Nordic region
- 03.10.2019 Estonia: Transferwise to soon open office in Brussels
- 03.10.2019 Levits proposes designating March 17 as National Resistance Movement Day
- 03.10.2019 Оборот Stenders в прошлом финансовом году вырос на 53,8%
- 03.10.2019 Латвиец после 45 - повышенный риск безработицы
- 03.10.2019 Кандидатуру на должность руководителя FKTK поддерживают две партии
- 03.10.2019 Transavia to launch flights from Riga to Paris
- 03.10.2019 Литва: работающие по справке об индивидуально трудовой деятельности ищут альтернативу
- 03.10.2019 Половина латвийских сельхозхозяйств - менее 5 га