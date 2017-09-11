Danske Bank's Estonian branch enters into liquidation

The Estonian branch of Danske Bank on Tuesday entered into liquidation and has presently essentially exited its banking activities, reported LETA/BNS.

In February 2019, the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority issued a precept prohibiting Danske Bank from operating in Estonia as a result of the case concerning the bank's non-resident portfolio in Estonia in the period from 2007 to 2015, Danske Bank said.





In this connection, Danske Bank's branch in Estonia has on Tuesday entered into liquidation.





"This reflects the fact that Danske Bank has essentially exited its banking activities in Estonia, with mainly technical matters outstanding. The management now lies with a liquidation committee," the bank said.





"Danske Bank has now essentially closed all banking activities in Estonia in accordance with the plan agreed with the Estonian FSA. In this connection, a key focus of all parties involved is to ensure that the interests of the customers are safeguarded in the best possible way," Frederik Bjorn, executive vice president at Danske Bank and chairman of the liquidation committee, said.





Daily banking for all customers has been closed. The corporate loan portfolio will as of Tuesday be transferred to Danske Bank's Lithuanian branch for wind-down. A number of customers banking with the group in the Nordics have transferred their banking business from Estonia to Danske Bank branches in the Nordics.





The sale of the retail loan portfolio to a local bank is now unconditional, and the transfer of the loan portfolio will be finalized before end-November 2019. All Danske Bank logos and signs will be removed from the head office building in Tallinn in the coming days.





The Estonian FSA said that Danske Bank has so far complied with the precept and duly transferred the majority of its customer contracts.





LHV will acquire Danske Bank's portfolio of some 11,000 customers. In order for customer data to be transferred correctly, the recipient bank needs to adjust its IT solutions.





Consequently, the Estonia FSA extended Danske Bank's right to carry out payments in the Estonian branch until Dec. 31. The branch is not allowed to take on any new customers.





It has been claimed that some 200 bln euros, the bulk of which appears to have come from uncertain sources, was channeled through Danske's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.





Thomas F. Borgen, then CEO of Danske Bank, in September of 2018 decided to resign from his post due to the bank's money laundering scandal. In addition, rules and control mechanisms pertaining to the financial sector have come under closer scrutiny in many places across the European Union.





Due to the money laundering scandal, Danske is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.



