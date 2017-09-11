Banks, Financial Services, Internet, Retail

Swedbank agrees with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in Baltic states

Swedbank has agreed with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in the Baltic states, the bank reported.

The bank said that iOS users are almost one third of all bank customers in Latvia, and they will be able to make payments with their smart devices - iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch without having to use a physical payment card.


The bank said that exact date when these payments will be available is not known yet.


Swedbank is Latvia's largest bank by assets.





