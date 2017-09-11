Banks, Financial Services, Internet, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.09.2019, 15:22
Swedbank agrees with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in Baltic states
BC, Riga, 24.09.2019.Print version
Swedbank has agreed with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in the Baltic states, the bank reported.
The bank said that iOS users are almost one third of all bank customers in Latvia, and they will be able to make payments with their smart devices - iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch without having to use a physical payment card.
The bank said that exact date when these payments will be available is not known yet.
Swedbank is Latvia's largest bank by assets.
Other articles:
- 24.09.2019 Global Wealth Report: Financial assets in industrial and emerging countries declined in 2018
- 24.09.2019 Реформа кассовых аппаратов – могут ли фискальные реформы способствовать конкурентоспособности Латвии?
- 24.09.2019 Ambitious Estonian microbreweries: Pühaste to crowdfund its continuous export triumph
- 24.09.2019 It is essential that the 5G infrastructure networks in the EU be resilient and fully secure - Rinkevics
- 23.09.2019 Estonia: Police say reason to believe life of missing Danske ex-manager Rehe in danger
- 23.09.2019 Полиция разыскивает пропавшего в Таллинне экс-главу эстонского филиала Danske Айвара Рехе
- 23.09.2019 Bank of Lithuania issued two new licences
- 23.09.2019 Survey: Low income earners in Estonia most eager to withdraw funds from 2nd pillar fund
- 23.09.2019 Latvia: Contributions to private pension plans increase 19.4% in H1