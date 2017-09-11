Financial Services, Latvia, Pensioners
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.09.2019, 16:35
Latvia: Contributions to private pension plans increase 19.4% in H1
Contributions made by individual pension plan participants
grew 8.3% y-o-y to EUR 28.989 mln, while contributions made by employers rose 5% to EUR 5.664 mln. Other contributions increased to EUR 3.866 mln.
In the first half of 2019, the private pension funds paid
out EUR 20.832 mln, which is 72.5% more than in the first half of 2018. Most of
the payouts, 96.8%, were made because the participants of the private pension
plans had reached the retirement age.
At the end of June, assets accumulated by the private
pension funds were worth EUR 511.611 mln, 10.9% more than at the end of 2018.
The number of private pension plan participants grew by
44,300 or 14.6% to 511,611 participants at the end of June.
At the end of June, there were six private pension funds
operating in Latvia, including five open funds and one closed fund that offered
17 pension plans altogether.
- 23.09.2019 Bank of Lithuania issued two new licences
- 23.09.2019 Survey: Low income earners in Estonia most eager to withdraw funds from 2nd pillar fund
- 23.09.2019 Foreign ambassadors to visit Latgale
- 23.09.2019 Lithuania's Medicinos Bankas may be sold to strategic or financial investor
- 23.09.2019 Пять самых богатых политиков Литвы
- 23.09.2019 Левитс: для Латвии очень важно укреплять верховенство закона в международном праве
- 23.09.2019 Старейший туроператор в мире Thomas Cook прекратил работу
- 23.09.2019 Сократился экспорт латвийской деревянной мебели
- 23.09.2019 S&P Global Ratings сохранило кредитный рейтинг Латвии на уровне A со стабильной оценкой будущего
- 22.09.2019 Борис Тетерев ушёл, доказав, что всё остаётся людям…