Latvia: Contributions to private pension plans increase 19.4% in H1

A total of EUR 38.519 mln was paid into Latvia's private pension funds in January-June this year, which is 19.4% more than in the first half of 2018, according to the Financial and Capital Market Commission's data writes LETA.

Contributions made by individual pension plan participants grew 8.3% y-o-y to EUR 28.989 mln, while contributions made by employers rose 5% to EUR 5.664 mln. Other contributions increased to EUR 3.866 mln.





In the first half of 2019, the private pension funds paid out EUR 20.832 mln, which is 72.5% more than in the first half of 2018. Most of the payouts, 96.8%, were made because the participants of the private pension plans had reached the retirement age.





At the end of June, assets accumulated by the private pension funds were worth EUR 511.611 mln, 10.9% more than at the end of 2018.





The number of private pension plan participants grew by 44,300 or 14.6% to 511,611 participants at the end of June.





At the end of June, there were six private pension funds operating in Latvia, including five open funds and one closed fund that offered 17 pension plans altogether.