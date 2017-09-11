Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.09.2019, 21:08
Estonia: Coop Pank sticks to autumn 2019 timeline for IPO
The CEO of Coop Pank, Margus Rink, told LETA/BNS that activities to prepare for the IPO are underway and the bank is on schedule with the plan.
"Right now we see that we can stick to our promise and the initial public offering could take place this fall. The offering's precise timeline may be affected by the situation in global economy and the way it is reflected on equity markets," Rink said.
The supervisory board of Coop Pank in June tasked the management board with starting preparations for the listing of the bank's shares on the Tallinn stock exchange.
It was also decided that the bank's share capital is to be increased by 4 mln euros.
Coop Eesti, which now has an approximately 60% holding in the bank, will remain Coop Pank's strategic partner after the planned IPO.
The bank has chosen LHV as the financial adviser, Ellex Raidla law office as the legal adviser and PR company Agenda PR as the communication adviser in the entire process of public offering.
Majority shares in Coop Pank, one of the five universal banks active in Estonia, belong to Coop regional consumer associations and the central association, which run a retail network consisting of 330 stores across Estonia.
- 18.09.2019 Estonian academic trade unions to hold demonstrations to support greater research funding
- 18.09.2019 Lithuanians can afford to buy more expensive car via lease-purchase this year
- 18.09.2019 Municipalities' poorly-planned infrastructure development projects impose heavy financial burden on municipal budgets - Audit Office
- 18.09.2019 Академические работники Эстонии потребуют роста финансирования науки
- 18.09.2019 Восьмимесячный оборот грузоперевозок Eesti Raudtee упал до 8,9 млн тонн
- 18.09.2019 Госконтроль: необдуманные инфраструктурные проекты становятся финансовым бременем для бюджетов латвийских самоуправлений
- 18.09.2019 SEB: в этом году для жителей Литвы стали доступны в лизинг более дорогие автомобили
- 18.09.2019 "Фракция независимых депутатов": без Восточной магистрали на улицах Риги начнется апокалипсис
- 18.09.2019 Москва и Таллинн планируют укрепить культурные связи
- 18.09.2019 airBaltic repays almost EUR 20 million to Snoras 10 years early