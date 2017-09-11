Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Bank of Latvia to issue two-euro commemorative coin The Rising Sun
At the same time, this is a coin to pay tribute to Ansis Cirulis (1883–1942) artistic contribution that has been included in the Latvian Cultural Canon.
"The motif of a rising sun was very popular at the time of the foundation of the Latvian state. The rising sun symbolized the new country. With the help of artist Ivars Drulle, the sun motif created by artist Ansis Cirulis and emerging as one of the basic elements of the Coat of Arms of Latvia has reborn into the commemorative coin The Rising Sun," the bank said.
The bank noted that in 1915, this motif was first featured on the badges of the Latvian Riflemen Battalion and on the flag of the 1st Daugavgriva Latvian Riflemen Battalion. It was also part of the design proposal for the symbol of an autonomous Latvia, created by artist Ansis Cirulis in 1917 (the land and a rising sun with broken sunbeams). Later on this motif emerged as one of the basic elements of the Coat of Arms of Latvia.
The new commemorative coins will be circulated in the same way as any other circulation money, reaching commercial and other enterprises as well as the general public through banks.
The mintage of the coin is 300,000 pieces. Experience of Latvijas Banka shows that this quantity is sufficient to allow interested parties to exchange the coin over a period of at least several weeks. The total mintage of the coin in Brilliant Uncirculated quality in a souvenir packing is 7,000 pieces. The price of the coin at the Cashier's Offices of the Bank of Latvia will be EUR 7.9.
Each year, every euro area country is entitled to issue two two-euro circulation coins of special design or commemorative coins as well as one more commemorative coin within a joint program of several euro area countries provided that such a program is organized.
