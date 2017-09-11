Banks, Financial Services, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 16.09.2019, 19:00
Baltic International Bank implements the Open Banking solution
"The
new opportunity is based on EU legislation and the ability of Baltic International
Bank to adapt quickly providing new customer convenience," emphasised Osis
adding that Open Banking is part of Baltic International Bank's new Internet
Banking project which will be available at the end of the year and will serve
as a platform for the future development of new products and services.
Within the
framework of Open Banking, a customer submits to a third party provider (TPP) his
or her consent for the transfer of the customer’s data after which the Bank
receives a request and verifies that the respective TPP is duly certified. If
the response is positive, the customer, upon authorization with his or her digipass,
transfers his or her account information to the TPP for 90 days. Authorizations
and confirmations last up to 90 days. Customers are free to choose which
accounts they want to view and manage in one place. The TPP will need to be
certified in accordance with PSD2 requirements and, in addition, will have to
inform the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) about the provision
of the service in Latvia.
Baltic
International Bank
encourages its customers to always be responsible for the security of their
data and reminds them that authorization within the framework of the service is
through the Internet Banking or certified TPPs only. Customers are kindly
requested to inform the Bank whenever they have received an Internet Banking
password or other sensitive data request via email or other homepage form!
At the
beginning of 2018, the second Payment Services Directive, known as PSD2
(Payment Service Directive 2), came into force in the EU. Its terms are
reflected in the Payment Services and Electronic Money Law. This Directive
paved the way for the development of Open Banking helping customers to better
monitor their payments, account information, and generally increasing
competition in financial markets.
Baltic
International Bank
has been operating in the Latvian financial market for 26 years and is one of
the most experienced banks in the field of individual customer service in
Latvia. The Bank provides high quality products and services tailored to the
individual financial needs of its customers, as well as investment solutions
based on the sustainable ESG (Environmental. Social. Governance) principles. Baltic
International Bank cooperates with the Baltic and global leading capital
management companies simultaneously facilitating capital growth for investors
and taking care of the environment. The corporate values of Baltic
International Bank are expertise, reliability and succession.
