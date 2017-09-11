Baltic, Banks, Financial Services
Luminor to step up business lending after overhaul (media)
The Luminor bank has confirmed it has restructured its loan portfolio and says it plans to step up business lending, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes, with some businessmen having told the daily about their stalling cooperation with the bank, referred LETA/BNS.
Jonas Urbonas, head of corporate banking at Luminor
in Lithuania, says the bank was focus on internal restructuring following the
merger of Nordea and DNB.
"We ate no ready to step up our market participation
and we plan to expand our portfolio of business loans," Urbonas told the
daily.
LETA/BNS reminds that Luminor was established in 2017
after the Nordic banks of Nordea and DNB merged their Baltic operations.
A contract on the sale of 60% of Luminor's shares to US investment
company Blackstone was signed in September,2018 with the Bank of
Lithuania and European Central Bank yet to approve the deal that is expected t
be completed in the second half of this year.
