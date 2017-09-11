New Edition of the Rietumu Guide Has Been Issued

Rietumu Bank has issued a new edition of its own guidebook to Riga, Jurmala and the entire of Latvia - Rietumu Guide.

This is already the seventh edition of the Guide. During these years, the Guide, which was initially created for foreign clients of Rietumu Bank, in order to help them spend time in Latvia in an interesting way, comfortably and usefully, has considerably expanded and grown.



As the Chairman of the Board of Rietumu Bank Rolf Fuls said, addressing readers of the Guide: “First and utmost, Rietumu is a bank, one of the largest and well-known private banks in the Baltic States. We serve companies and wealthy individuals from various countries, attracting them primarily with our service and our personal style of customer relations. It was for our clients, when ten years ago we made this original guide so that they could get acquainted with our country, its traditions, culture and nature, as well as to get the opportunity to enjoy their journey and fall in love with Latvia for a long time”.



