Latvia's budget accumulates EUR 597.2 mln surplus in seven months

Latvia’s budget accumulated a EUR 597.2 mln surplus in the first seven months of this year, which is EUR 81 mln less than a year ago, the Finance Ministry said LETA.

In January-July, revenue to the Latvian central government consolidated budget grew at a slower pace than expenditure because of reduced personal and corporate income tax rates and an abolition of advanced payments as of July 1, 2018.





After the first seven months of this year, the central government basic budget showed a surplus of EUR 290.4 mln, the central government special budget had a surplus of EUR 182.4 mln and the local governments budget had a surplus of EUR 96.1 mln. The Finance Ministry noted that the budget traditional accumulates a surplus in the first half of each year, but that expenditure tends to increase at a steeper rate in towards the end of the year, leading to a fiscal deficit by the year-end.





While working on Latvia’s budget for 2020 and the medium-term budget framework, the Finance Ministry has updated its budget projections for this year. According to the updated data, Latvia’s general government deficit in 2019 is expected to be EUR 169.5 mln, or 0.5% of GDP, as calculated according to the European System of Accounts (ESA), which is in line with the planned figure.





In the seven months of 2019, revenue to the Latvian central government consolidated budget reached EUR 6.797 bn, growing by EUR 299.1 mln or 4.6% on year. Consolidated budget expenditure increased by EUR 380 mln or 6.5 percent on year to EUR 6.2 bln.