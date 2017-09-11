Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 18:36
Latvia's budget accumulates EUR 597.2 mln surplus in seven months
In January-July, revenue to the Latvian central government
consolidated budget grew at a slower pace than expenditure because of reduced
personal and corporate income tax rates and an abolition of advanced payments
as of July 1, 2018.
After the first seven months of this year, the central
government basic budget showed a surplus of EUR 290.4 mln, the central
government special budget had a surplus of EUR 182.4 mln and the local
governments budget had a surplus of EUR 96.1 mln. The Finance Ministry noted
that the budget traditional accumulates a surplus in the first half of each
year, but that expenditure tends to increase at a steeper rate in towards the
end of the year, leading to a fiscal deficit by the year-end.
While working on Latvia’s budget for 2020 and the
medium-term budget framework, the Finance Ministry has updated its budget projections
for this year. According to the updated data, Latvia’s general government
deficit in 2019 is expected to be EUR 169.5 mln, or 0.5% of GDP, as calculated
according to the European System of Accounts (ESA), which is in line with the
planned figure.
In the seven months of 2019, revenue to the Latvian central
government consolidated budget reached EUR 6.797 bn, growing by EUR 299.1 mln
or 4.6% on year. Consolidated budget expenditure increased by EUR 380 mln or
6.5 percent on year to EUR 6.2 bln.
