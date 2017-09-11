Latvia's Expobank posts EUR 552,000 loss for H1

Latvia’s Expobank closed the first half of this year with a loss of EUR 552,000 in contrast to a profit made in the same period a year ago, according to information released by the bank reported LETA.

The bank's assets stood at EUR 67.419 mln at the end of June 2019, dropping 18% or EUR 14.831 mln from the end of 2018.

At the end of June, Expobank held EUR 29.731 mln in deposits, down 33.4 % or EUR 14.9 from the end of 2018.

In the first six months of 2018, Expobank made a profit of EUR 904,000, while the audited profit in the full 2018 reached EUR 318,000 in contrast to a loss in 2017.

Expobank belongs to Russian businessman Igor Kim, who became the bank's sole owner in February 2012.

According to the information from the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks, Expobank is the smallest bank in Latvia by assets.