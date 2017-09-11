Credit risk insurer Coface leaves business risk assessment for Latvia and Lithuania unchanged

International credit risk insurer Coface has left the business risk assessment for Latvia and Lithuania unchanged, the company’s representative in Latvia DIta Bukovska told LETA.

The Baltic states’ business risk assessment has been affirmed at A3 (satisfactory) for Latvia and Lithuania and A2 (low) for Estonia.





In its latest business risk rating, assessment has been downgraded for Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.





Meanwhile, Coface has upgraded its business risk assessment for Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to B and C respectively.





Coface draws up its country risk rating based on several factors, including the country's political, economic and financial state, businesses' solvency and business climate trends. Coface uses eight risk levels to assess countries: A1 (very low), A2, A3, A4, B, C, D and E (extremely high). Each assessment can have a positive or negative outlook