Wednesday, 26.06.2019, 11:35
Lithuania's Cili Pica to issue bonds, plans Baltic expansion
Cili Pica, a chain of pizzerias in Lithuania and Latvia, plans to issue bonds to borrow up to 2 million euros on the market, and will invest the funds for into the expansion in the Baltic states, according to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.
The company does not provide any details on how many restaurants it plans to acquire in the region but is rumored to be talking with major Latvian and Estonian catering networks.
Orion Securities launched the non-public issue of Cili Pica bonds earlier this month. It's the company first bond issue.
