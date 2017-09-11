29.2 mln Tallinna Sadam shares change hands in 1st year of listing

Thursday marked a year since the listing of Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange on June 13, 2018 and altogether 29.2 mln of the company's shares changed hands over the course of the company's first year of listing.

With a turnover of 58.94 mln euros over the course of a year, the port company's share saw the greatest trading turnover registered both on the Tallinn stock exchange as well as the entire Nasdaq Baltic main list over the past 12 months, Tallinna Sadam announced.





The port company was listed on Nasdaq Tallinn on June 13 of last year and the price of the share opened at 2.05 euros. Over the course of the year, the highest price has been 2.18 euros and the lowest 1.91 euros, while Tallinna Sadam started its second year of trading also at 2.05 euros.





"Trading with Tallinna Sadam's shares can essentially be divided into three periods -- greatest trading activity was during the first month of trading, when more than 12 mln shares changed hands and this largely due to the fact that banks transferred the shares acquired during the initial public offering (IPO) to the customers' accounts,"





Marko Raid, CFO and member of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, said.

"The following months are characterized by more peaceful trading activity, but investors became more active again in the last month and this due to dividends," he added.





On June 4, 2019, Tallinna Sadam paid shareholders dividends in the total amount of 35.24 mln euros.





According to Raid, the structure of shareholders has remained relative stable over the course of the year. Private investors have increased their share from the shares sold by institutional investors by 5 mln shares, which makes up 2% of the share capital of Tallinna Sadam.





Altogether 29,171,627 Tallinna Sadam shares were traded with from June 13 of last year to June 12 of this year. The total turnover of the transactions was 59 mln euros, which makes up 32 % of the turnover of trades transacted with all shares on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn. At present, Tallinna Sadam has approximately 12,500 shareholders, while slightly over 13,800 investors subscribed the shares the year before.





The subscription period of Tallinna Sadam's shares took place from May 25 to June 6 of last year and the price range of the IPO was from 1.4 to 1.8 euros. During the IPO, investors were sold altogether 86.7 mln shares with a price of 1.7 euros or in the total amount of 147.4 mln euros. The Republic of Estonia has a 67% majority holding in the company.