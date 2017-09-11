Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.06.2019, 11:20
29.2 mln Tallinna Sadam shares change hands in 1st year of listing
With a turnover of 58.94 mln euros over the course of a
year, the port company's share saw the greatest trading turnover registered
both on the Tallinn stock exchange as well as the entire Nasdaq Baltic main
list over the past 12 months, Tallinna Sadam announced.
The port company was listed on Nasdaq Tallinn on June 13 of
last year and the price of the share opened at 2.05 euros. Over the course of
the year, the highest price has been 2.18 euros and the lowest 1.91 euros,
while Tallinna Sadam started its second year of trading also at 2.05
euros.
"Trading with Tallinna Sadam's shares can essentially be divided into three periods -- greatest trading activity was during the first month of trading, when more than 12 mln shares changed hands and this largely due to the fact that banks transferred the shares acquired during the initial public offering (IPO) to the customers' accounts,"
Marko Raid, CFO and member of the management board of Tallinna
Sadam, said.
"The following months are characterized by more
peaceful trading activity, but investors became more active again in the last
month and this due to dividends," he added.
On June 4, 2019, Tallinna Sadam paid shareholders
dividends in the total amount of 35.24 mln euros.
According to Raid, the structure of shareholders has
remained relative stable over the course of the year. Private investors have
increased their share from the shares sold by institutional investors by 5
mln shares, which makes up 2% of the share capital of Tallinna Sadam.
Altogether 29,171,627 Tallinna Sadam shares were
traded with from June 13 of last year to June 12 of this year. The total
turnover of the transactions was 59 mln euros, which makes up 32 % of the
turnover of trades transacted with all shares on the main list of Nasdaq
Tallinn. At present, Tallinna Sadam has approximately 12,500
shareholders, while slightly over 13,800 investors subscribed the shares the
year before.
The subscription period of Tallinna Sadam's shares
took place from May 25 to June 6 of last year and the price range of the IPO
was from 1.4 to 1.8 euros. During the IPO, investors were sold altogether 86.7 mln
shares with a price of 1.7 euros or in the total amount of 147.4 mln euros. The
Republic of Estonia has a 67% majority holding in the company.
