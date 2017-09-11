Latvia: PNB Banka posts EUR 1.505 mln in losses in Q1

PNB Banka operated with losses of EUR 1.505 mln in the first quarter, an increase of 74.4% on the first quarter of 2018, according to the bank's financial report, while PNB Group's losses decreased 6.7 times to EUR 2.054 mln, informed LETA.

PNB Banka's assets amounted to EUR 594.285 mln as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 3% or EUR 17.498 mln from end-2018.





The bank's capital and reserves stood at EUR 51.904 mln on March 31 - 5.6% increase from end-2018.





The bank's financial reports says that PNB Banka's deposit portfolio at the end of March was EUR 496.918 mln and loan portfolio EUR 165.352 mln.





The bank's capital adequacy ratio was 12.64% and liquidity ratio 67.26% at the end of March, says the bank's financial report.





In terms of assets, PNB Banka was the seventh largest bank in Latvia at the end of 2018. Grigory Guselnikov is the largest PNB Banka shareholder.