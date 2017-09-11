Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
The performance results of Baltic International Bank continue to demonstrate a positive trend
“The Bank’s new
business model implies an emphasis on fee and commission income that comprises
customer service fee, brokerage fee and custody fee (for safekeeping
securities). The model also envisages concentration on high value-added
services. In 2018, we succeeded to hit a record as the fee and commission
income totalled circa EUR 10 mln. One more challenge that we are facing while
switching over to the new business model is to boost business efficiency while taking into account all
costs. The results are indicative of that the Bank posts profit. The Bank has made a huge stride as the total
customer funds have reached half a billion euro. This figure is quite
impressive. Why is this important? Once we have clients who deal with such a
huge volume of resources, we can offer them high value-added services and hence
increase our fee and commission income. I think it is important to keep a sharp
eye on dynamic behaviours of client assets.
Currently they are showing growth patterns,” the Bank’s CEO Viktor
Bolbat says.
At the beginning
of the year, Baltic International Bank invested in new digital solutions. The
Bank continues to develop new digital tools and channels. The Bank is also
working towards improving its Internet Banking facility. Committed to providing
convenience to its clients, the Bank will offer new functionality, security
enhancements and a wider array of improved services. The new Internet Banking
will serve as a platform for developing new products and services in the
future. As part of the new Internet Banking project, the Bank offers its
sandbox solution for Open Banking. In March 2019, Bank rolled out Application
Programming Interface (API). Open Banking is an open banking platform for
cooperation with financial technology companies and other partners. Sandbox is
a safe isolated environment where third-party service providers are able to
test their ideas and innovations in the financial sector in general and in asset
management in particular. In 1Q 2019, the Bank opened the “Investment
Opportunity” platform where its current and potential clients can use an
interactive calculator to choose the most suitable investment portfolio.
In 1Q 2019, the
Bank has substantially improved its performance results, compared to 1Q 2018.
While continuing to implement its new business model, the Bank achieved a 64.9-%
rise in the net fee and commission income, compared to 1Q 2018. In 1Q 2019, the
total customer funds reached EUR 508 mln, and the assets under management grew
by 23% to attain the level of EUR 91.23 mln (EUR 91.23 mln). The value of
financial instruments in brokerage service was EUR 168 mln (EUR 168 mln).
The loss incurred
in the reporting period is associated with setting aside allowances for
doubtful debts, including also indebtedness. In this case, the allowances are
set aside concurrently with trimming the number of clients posing high risk. In
1Q 2019, the operating income increased by 30% (35%) on a year-over-year basis
and totalled EUR 3.34 mln (EUR 3.50 mln). The net fee and commission income
surged up to 59.0% (56.4%). The net interest income totalled 19.8% (18.9%).
Administrative expenses reached EUR 2.67 mln (EUR 2.70 mln).
The Bank’s
high-quality liquid assets (assets carrying investment-grade credit rating and
balances due from the Bank of Latvia) totalled EUR 169.41 mln (EUR 169.41 mln)
or 58% (58%) of the total assets. Investments in government bonds totalled EUR
21 mln (21 mln) or 7.2% (7.2%) of the total assets.
The Bank
maintains a well-diversified structure of liquid assets represented by bonds
(12%), due from credit institutions (7%), due from the Bank of Latvia (80%)
and cash (1%). The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 226%. The net stable
funding ratio (NSFR), characterizing the availability of a stable funding
profile in relation to the composition of assets and off-balance sheet
activities, reached 158% (158%).
As of 31 March
2019, the Bank’s own funds totalled EUR 23.59 mln (EUR 23.44 mln). The Bank’s
Tier I capital ratio (CETI) was 9.46% (9.41%). The total SREP ratio (TSCR
ratio) reached 13.36% (13.32%).
At the beginning
of this year, several external stakeholders evaluated the Bank’s efforts. The
Ministry of Finance and the Latvian tax authority [VID] have admitted Baltic
International Bank to the Gold Level of the In-depth Cooperation Programme (aka
White List) administered by the VID, in recognition of transparency of the
Bank’s operations and fiscal discipline.
Sigma Ratings, a
New York-based rating agency, assigned BBB+ financial crime compliance (FCC)
rating to Baltic International Bank placing it among industry leaders. Sigma’s
report also noted that the bank’s outlook is positive. Sigma Ratings reviewed
Baltic International Bank’s inherent risk environment and control effectiveness
around FCC. The review included FCC factors specific to AML, CFT, sanctions,
and aspects of other non-credit risk issues such as geo-political risk and
national-level regulatory proficiency.
In 1Q 2019, the
Bank continued to support Latvian literature and to implement a project titled
“Library”. The project aims to educate the public regarding the importance of
literature in people’s lives and to tell people about private libraries and
collections held in private libraries. The project involves Latvian literati
and other active shapers of the literary life in Latvia.
The Bank’s
(Group’s) key financial indicators:
|
|
31.03.2018.
|
31.03.2019.
|
Loss:
|
EUR 696 thousand
(EUR 727 thousand)
|
EUR 160 thousand
(EUR 232 thousand)
|
Liquidity ratio:
|
80,86%
|
77,63%
|
Assets:
|
EUR
279,91 mln (EUR 279,96 mln)
|
EUR
294,77 mln (EUR 294,64 mln)
|
Capital adequacy ratio:
|
13.06% (13.17%)
|
13.36% (13.32%)
To view the Bank’s financial statements for 1Q 2109, please
click here.
About Baltic International Bank
Baltic
International Bank has already been operating in the Latvian financial market
for 26 years. Baltic International Bank is one of the banks that possesses the
vastest experience in personalised customer service in Latvia, provides
top-quality bespoke products and services that best suit the individual
financial needs of each customer, and rolls out investment solutions based on
ESG concept (ES refers to refers to considering the environmental, social and
governance issues). The Bank cooperates with the leading wealth management
companies in the Baltic States and worldwide. In parallel, the Bank facilitates
the growth of investor capital and takes care of the environment. The Bank’s
corporate values include expertise, trust and succession.
