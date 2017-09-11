Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Estonia: Holm Bank introduces business loan
Indrek Julge,
chairman of the management board of Holm
Bank, told that there is no fixed
limit on the loan amount but said he estimates that most business loans could
be between 10,000 and 100,000 euros.
Julge said at a press conference that small companies often
find it difficult to get a loan. He added that the business loan offered by
Holm is good for financing working capital or small investments.
In addition, Holm Bank
is to involve deposits with an annual interest rate of 2.5% from private
persons.
In addition to the two new services, the business loan and
private persons' deposits, the bank will continue to offer hire purchase and
small loans under the Liisi brand and Liisi's hire purchase credit card will
also remain valid.
The consumer credit provider AS Koduliising, which operated under the trademark Liisi,
was given a credit institution activity license at the beginning of April
and announced it would adopt the new business name Holm Bank. The change of the
business name entered into force on April 8.
The chairman of the management board of Holm Bank AS is Indrek Julge
and management board members include Arne
Veske and Kerstin Loss. The
supervisory board is headed by Kaido
Veske and the members of the supervisory board include Kelly Veske, Reimo Hammerberg, Ruslan Mahhov and Part Kivaste.
