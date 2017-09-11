Estonia: Holm Bank introduces business loan

Holm Bank, an Estonian bank established in April, has entered the market with a business loan aimed at small companies, writes LETA/BNS.

Indrek Julge, chairman of the management board of Holm Bank, told that there is no fixed limit on the loan amount but said he estimates that most business loans could be between 10,000 and 100,000 euros.





Julge said at a press conference that small companies often find it difficult to get a loan. He added that the business loan offered by Holm is good for financing working capital or small investments.





In addition, Holm Bank is to involve deposits with an annual interest rate of 2.5% from private persons.





In addition to the two new services, the business loan and private persons' deposits, the bank will continue to offer hire purchase and small loans under the Liisi brand and Liisi's hire purchase credit card will also remain valid.





The consumer credit provider AS Koduliising, which operated under the trademark Liisi, was given a credit institution activity license at the beginning of April and announced it would adopt the new business name Holm Bank. The change of the business name entered into force on April 8.





The chairman of the management board of Holm Bank AS is Indrek Julge and management board members include Arne Veske and Kerstin Loss. The supervisory board is headed by Kaido Veske and the members of the supervisory board include Kelly Veske, Reimo Hammerberg, Ruslan Mahhov and Part Kivaste.