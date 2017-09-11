Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 17.05.2019, 08:06
US backs overhaul of Latvian financial sector announced by PM Karins - US Treasury official
Karins told journalists following the meeting with
Billinslea that he briefed the US partners on the Latvian government’s plan to
reform the financial sector to ensure its stability and sustainability.
The prime minister said his conversation with Billingslea
dealt with Latvia’s progress on the announced “complete overhaul”. “I assured
him that everything is being done to not only fix the financial sector but also
make it one of the strongest in Europe,” Karins said.
Billingslea described the information provided by Karins
about Latvia’s efforts to reform the financial sector as a positive signal,
adding that the US is prepared to help Latvia carry out the reforms.
The US Treasury official refrained from more detailed
comments on Latvia’s reform progress, but said that the US has trust in the
Karins-led government. It is essential to work together on financial crimes,
but its financial system is Latvia’s own responsibility, Billingslea said,
noting that work on the reforms should be stepped up.
Asked to comment on some entrepreneurs’ concerns that the
implementation of recommendations provided by the Council of Europe's Committee
of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the
Financing of Terrorism (Moneyval) might hamper Latvia’s economic growth, Karins
said his task is to reform the financial system as a whole, thinking first of
all about the interests of the whole society and not a particular business.
“If it fails to do the minimum and implement the Moneyval recommendations, Latvia can end up on the grey or even the black list, which for Latvia would mean recession. And I am not going to let that to happen. We will do everything to comply with the recommendations and fix the financial sector. I cannot comment on someone’s dislike of the reforms, but it is necessary to think about the interests of the whole society and not one particular enterprise,” Karins said.
As reported, Moneyval has placed Latvia in enhanced follow-up procedure because of the number of Low and Moderate ratings awarded for Effectiveness. Two areas were considered to have low levels of effectiveness - relevant beneficial ownership information and preventing proliferation.
- 23.05.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board might decide on reshuffling rail company’s management soon - Linkaits
- 17.05.2019 Estonian FSA: Intl cooperation of FSAs has taken on new dimensions
- 16.05.2019 Раймонд Паулс про налоговый долг
- 16.05.2019 Combating VAT fraud: new EU’s efforts to assist member states
- 16.05.2019 В латвийских школах пройдут проверки на наркотики
- 16.05.2019 Latvia: State Police detains a group of persons for distribution of illegal television
- 16.05.2019 EBRD invests 30 mln EUR in Baltic green property fund
- 16.05.2019 airBaltic начнет код-шеринговые рейсы со Scandinavian Airlines
- 16.05.2019 Три фактора, из-за которых мы переплачиваем за упаковку
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств