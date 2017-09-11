Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:32
Handelsbanken set to close its branches in Baltics
Despite the implementation of efficiency-enhancing measures, the operations in the region have not performed satisfactorily. Profitability is too low, while costs are too high, the bank said.
This, combined with changes in many customers' behavior and an increase in the investments needed, has resulted in the bank deciding to gradually wind down the operations during 2020.
Handelsbanken has had business operations in the Baltic states for 10 years. The purpose of these operations was to assist the bank's home market customers with their business in the region. In the future, these customers will be served by local branches in the home markets.
Handelsbanken's business in Estonia is very small, with the bank's balance sheet total in the country only approximately 104 mln euros. In 2017, the bank earned an operating loss of five million Swedish kronor or approximately 460,000 euros in Estonia.
- 16.05.2019 airBaltic начнет код-шеринговые рейсы со Scandinavian Airlines
- 16.05.2019 Эстония: Magnetic MRO обновит 12 самолетов Finnair
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: МОСР растратил средства для ликвидации Саласпилсского атомного реактора
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств
- 16.05.2019 Эстония отправит в Калининград консула в связи с задержанным рыболовным судном
- 16.05.2019 RB Estonia: билет на поезд Таллинн-Рига по трассе Rail Baltica будет стоить около 38 евро
- 16.05.2019 Биллингсли: США поддерживают заявленные правительством Кариньша реформы в финансовой системе
- 16.05.2019 Paris threatening Bolt with scooter ban
- 15.05.2019 Lithuania: Smart Energy Fund together with Honda invested in the leading smart battery company Moixa