Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:43
Estonia: Baltic Horizon Fund raises EUR 800,000 in private placement
The subscription date in the placement was May 13, 2019, the
fund told the stock exchange.
The new units to be issued represent less than 20% of the
total number of Baltic Horizon Fund
units already admitted to trading, therefore Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, intends to issue
627,974 new units with a total gross value of 800,000 mln euros.
The issue price of the new units is 1.3197 euros, calculated
according to the procedure adopted at the general meeting of unit-holders on
Feb. 19, 2019, being equal to the weighted average price of the units on Nasdaq
Tallinn Stock Exchange in the 90-day period between Feb. 12 and May 12, 2019.
As a result of the issue of new units, the total number of Baltic Horizon Fund units registered in
the Estonian Register of Securities will increase from 97.3 mln to 97.96 mln.
Northern Horizon
Capital AS intends to list the new units on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock
Exchange, with the first trading day expected to be on or around May 20, 2019.
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public
closed-end real estate fund that is managed by alternative investment fund
manager license holder Northern Horizon
Capital AS.
