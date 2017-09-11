Baltic, Financial Services, Funds, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:38
Estonia: Subscription period for Eften new shares to start Thursday
The minimum and maximum number of shares offered that can be
subscribed for has not been established. Existing shareholders of the fund,
meaning persons entered in the list of shareholders of the fund as of May 7,
2019 COB of Nasdaq CSD, have a pre-emptive right to subscribe for the new
shares in proportion to the sum of the nominal value of their existing
shares, Eften Real Estate Fund III told the stock exchange.
Existing shares are not sold in the offer.
The offering price of each new share is 16 euros, of which
10 euros is the nominal value of the share and 6 euros the issue premium. On
Monday, the share of Eften Real Estate Fund III closed at 17.4 euros on
Tallinn stock exchange.
"Eften Real Estate Fund III will use the equity
collected in the share issue to pay back the bridge financing related to the
acquisition of ABC Motors sales and service center in Tallinn, in the amount of
1.5 mln euros, as well as for the construction of Hortes garden center at
Tahesaju industrial park in Tallinn and in vast majority for new investments in
Baltic commercial properties," said Viljar Arakas, member of the
management board of Eften Real Estate Fund III AS.
According to Arakas, the fund is investing only in
properties with a stable cash flow, the emphasis being on the word
"stable."
"We prefer commercial buildings with a strong tenant
base, where we see long-term good performance, not only over the next few
years. I believe that we can use the equity collected in the share issue for
acquiring and developing suitable commercial spaces," Arakas said.
Retail properties at present constitute 42%, logistics and
production spaces 30% and office buildings 28% of the investment portfolio of
Eften Real Estate Fund III. In a breakdown by country, 68% of the fund's
portfolio investments are located in Lithuania, followed by Estonia with 24%
and Latvia with 8%.
The investments in the fund's portfolio include DSV
logistics centers in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius, a sales and service center of ABC
Motors in Tallinn, two Hortes garden centers and the Laagri Selver retail
center in Tallinn, Evolution business center in Vilnius, Saules Miestas retail
center in the Lithuanian city of Siauliai, as well as Laisves 3 and Ulonu
office buildings in Vilnius.
According to the dividend policy, the fund will pay a
dividend equaling 80% of the fund's free cash flow in the previous business
year. For 2018, the fund paid out 100% of its free cash flow, or 3.1 mln
euros, meaning a net dividend of 0.95 euros per share.
The new shares can be subscribed for at all Estonian
commercial banks. According to the proportional pre-emptive subscription right,
each existing shareholder can subscribe for a number of shares equaling up to
31 % of the shares currently held by them. The new offered shares are eligible
for dividend starting from the business year 2019.
The fund's shareholders decided about the issue of new
shares at their annual general meeting on April 17 and the Estonian Financial
Supervision Authority registered the share issue prospectus on May 13. The new
shares will be listed in the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Baltic and trading in
the shares will start presumably on June 20.
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: МОСР растратил средства для ликвидации Саласпилсского атомного реактора
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств
- 16.05.2019 Биллингсли: США поддерживают заявленные правительством Кариньша реформы в финансовой системе
- 16.05.2019 Handelsbanken set to close its branches in Baltics
- 16.05.2019 Illegal employment increased in Latvia last year - study
- 16.05.2019 Construction launched on EUR 15 mln Moxy hotel in Kaunas
- 16.05.2019 LANIDA: Prices of new apartments in Riga's residential neighborhoods down 2% in April
- 16.05.2019 Shadow economy proportion in Latvia at 24.2% last year
- 15.05.2019 Индекс SSE Riga: теневая экономика Латвии выросла на 2,2% в 2018 году