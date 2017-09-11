Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:44
Estonia's current account balance was negative by EUR 45 mln in March
The balance of the goods and services account, which had
been in surplus by 25 mln euros in March, was in deficit by 24 mln euros in
March 2019. Goods exports were up by 7% over the year and imports by 9%,
meaning that the deficit on the goods account widened by 27 mln euros to 116 mln
euros.
The export of services grew 2 % over the year and the import
of services was up 8 %. The positive balance on the services account was
93 mln euros, 22 mln euros smaller than the year before. The net outflow of
investment income and current transfers, or the primary and secondary income
accounts, totaled 21 mln euros in March.
The surplus on the capital account helped balance the
current account deficit, and so the current and capital accounts together were
in surplus by 22 mln euros, meaning that the Estonian economy was a net lender
to the rest of the world, meaning that the country as a whole invested more
financial assets abroad than it received from there.
The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the
balance of payments monthly for the last month but one.
- 21.05.2019 Ученые Таллиннского университета проведут дискуссию о русском языке
- 16.05.2019 Эстония: Magnetic MRO обновит 12 самолетов Finnair
- 16.05.2019 Три фактора, из-за которых мы переплачиваем за упаковку
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: МОСР растратил средства для ликвидации Саласпилсского атомного реактора
- 16.05.2019 Госконтроль: госуправление Латвии относится безответветственно к расходам госсредств
- 16.05.2019 RB Estonia: билет на поезд Таллинн-Рига по трассе Rail Baltica будет стоить около 38 евро
- 16.05.2019 Биллингсли: США поддерживают заявленные правительством Кариньша реформы в финансовой системе
- 16.05.2019 Handelsbanken set to close its branches in Baltics
- 16.05.2019 Illegal employment increased in Latvia last year - study
- 16.05.2019 LANIDA: Prices of new apartments in Riga's residential neighborhoods down 2% in April