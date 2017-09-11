Banks, Financial Services, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.05.2019, 08:49
Bank of Lithuania will promote Open Banking development
In expressing their opinion regarding additional Open
Banking data, some financial market participants, especially new market
entrants, indicated that they would like to access as much data as possible as
this would help them to develop new and innovative Open Banking products and
services. Others stated that it might be too early to develop new Open Data
APIs as it might introduce implementation complexity for the market, which is
only starting to test various functionalities of payment initiation and account
information services.
At the end of 2018, the Bank of Lithuania launched a public
consultation concerning the introduction of Open Banking measures in Lithuania.
Respondents to the consultation included both banks and FinTech businesses
established in Lithuania, as well as foreign market participants.
In the course of the
public consultation, the Bank of Lithuania met with the representatives of
associations of Lithuanian banks, FinTechs and consumers as well as Create
Lithuania, commercial banks and other organisations. Experts from the UK’s Open
Banking Implementation Entity, which are leaders in Open Banking
implementation, have also shared their experience. The results of the
consultation are presented in more detail here.
Open Banking is a rapidly advancing field of FinTech: the
companies develop various financial and information services by using data of
banks and other financial institutions and, in turn, bring additional benefits
and improve experience to citizens and businesses. The Government of the
Republic of Lithuania approved the action plan for the development of the
FinTech sector in Lithuania, which identified Open Banking as one of its key
instruments.
