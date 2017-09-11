Bank of Lithuania will promote Open Banking development

The public consultation on Open Banking launched by the Bank of Lithuania drew considerable expert attention and provided constructive feedback. Therefore, the Bank of Lithuania is planning to invite market players for further discussion on specific Open Banking measures that would produce more smart financial services for businesses and citizens.

‘Market participants welcomed the majority of measures proposed by the Bank of Lithuania. All respondents approved the proposal to create a financial sector API register, which will allow developers of digital financial products to find necessary information on available APIs in one source,’ said Algirdas Neciunskas, Director of the Market Infrastructure Department of the Banking Service at the Bank of Lithuania.





Financial sector API register should be established by the end of this year. Payments Council will further consider Open Banking development opportunities. To this end, a dedicated working group, chaired by the Bank of Lithuania and including representatives of consumers, FinTech companies, banks and the Ministry of Finance was set up. Furthermore, the Bank of Lithuania is also planning to offer access to its most viewed data via an API.