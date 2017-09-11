Financial Services
Estonia: Eften approves dividend payout of EUR 3.1 mln
Shareholders of the listed Estonian fund Eften Real Estate Fund III at a general meeting on Thursday approved a dividend payout of 3.1 mln euros, the distribution of dividends carried corporate income tax expense of 140,000 euros, informed LETA/BNS.
