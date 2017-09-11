EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
Danish prosecutors charge 10 former Danske managers over Estonia case
The charges relate to a case involving some 200 bin euros of suspicious transactions that passed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.
Former chief executive Thomas Borgen, who stepped down last October, was among the 10 people charged, Danish newspaper Berlingske said.
On Tuesday, Borgen's lawyer told newspaper Borsen that his client had been charged and his home raided by investigators.
The Danish state prosecutor declined to comment on Wednesday. Borgen's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
The nature of the charges were unclear and no other people were named in the report.
No current or former members of Danske Bank's board -- which appoints the management team and sets strategy -- have been charged, according to the Berlingske report.
