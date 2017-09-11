Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
Nordic and Baltic bank supervisors set up panel for prevention of financial crimes
Nora Dambure, director of the FCMC Supervision Department, represented Latvia at the meeting.
She said that the Nordic and Baltic states already have developed close cooperation in supervising several banking groups in the region in the conventional supervision framework, which from now on will be applied also in the prevention of financial crime.
“We know that suspicious money has no borders, especially in a closely interconnected banking system like the one we have in our region, which is why in the future we will be taking a broader look, assessing the effectiveness of the financial crime prevention system in the regional context. This workgroup will be an expert forum of new kind where we will be sharing experience, providing a direct, much more effective exchange of information obtained in the supervision process,” Dambure said.
At their first meeting, the bank supervision authorities agreed on a standing workgroup, with each country – Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland – delegating a representative to work on the panel, tasked with maintaining regular contacts and exchanging information and experience with the aim to ensure a more effective prevention of money laundering through the region’s banks.
From now on, the prevention of financial crimes will be coordinated based on a common Nordic-Baltic perspective. The countries will also draw up a cooperation memorandum setting out principles for the bank supervisors’ cooperation in the long term.
