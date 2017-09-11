Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Seven banks sanctioned for not releasing annual audited financial statements on time
The seven banks sanctions for not releasing their annual
audited statements on time include Rietumu
Banka, Signet Bank, BlueOrange Bank, LPB Bank, Baltic International Bank,
PrivatBank and Meridian Trade Bank.
As regards PNB Banka
(formerly Norvik Banka), which also
missed the deadline for the annual audited financial statement for 2018, the
FCMC said that this bank is under the European Central Bank’s direct
supervision, which means that its noncompliance assessment will be organized
differently and will take more time.
FCMC chairman Peters
Putnins indicated that when assessing the situation of each individual bank
the regulator took into consideration two significant factors – certain
disorder in the audit market and the situation with the prevention of financial
crime. Both these factors have been hampering the preparation of the
statements.
Warning have been issued to Rietumu Banka and Signet Bank.
BlueOrange Bank
and LPB Bank have been fined with EUR
4,260 each,and a fine of EUR 4,793 has been slapped on Baltic International Bank.
PrivatBank has
been fined EUR 9,585 and Meridian Trade
Bank with EUR 13,490.
According to the Credit Institutions Law, banks are required to file their annual audited
financial statements with the FCMC within ten days
after receiving the audit report and no later than April 1 of the following
accounting year. The banks are also required to publish their annual statements
by April 1.
