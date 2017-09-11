Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 02.05.2019
Riga bourse applies observation status to several companies because they fail to submit audited annual reports in due time
Nasdaq Riga stock exchange has applied observation status to several companies because they had failed to submit their audited annual reports in due time.
Observation status has been applied to Valmieras Stikla
Skiedra fiberglass make, Mogo, VIA SMS Group, Storent Investments, Grobina fur
farm, Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard.
At the same time, observation status has been applied to
Baltic Dairy Board because it has had permanent insolvency problems.
The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the
market participants.
