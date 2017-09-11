PayPal to launch free P2P service in Estonia

The online payments system PayPal has expanded to Estonia its P2P payment service which enables users to make fast transfers of money in small sums to each other, informed LETA/BNS.

PayPal expanded the free P2P service to 25 European countries, including Estonia. PayPal's P2P service offers a solution to users who need to make or receive payments.





"Our new service enables to make simple mobile and online payments in euros in Estonia and to friends and family abroad in the EU without additional expenses if it does not include the conversion of money. One also does not need account numbers, the recipient's e-mail address is enough," Olga Lonshakova, head of PayPal's goods sale and market development department in the Baltics and Russia, said.