Thursday, 25.04.2019, 12:31
Estonia: Volume of pension funds grows to EUR 4.2 bln
The volume of assets invested into Estonia rose to 543.7 mln
euros, making up 12.9 % of the total assets of pension funds, the Estonian
Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.
According to the chamber, the pension funds' investing in to
Estonia has been between 12 and 13.4% in the last year.
LHV continues to be the one to have invested the largest
amount of its pension funds' assets into Estonia, making up 25.3% of the total
volume. LHV is followed by Swedbank with 9.4%, SEB with 6.4%
and Luminor with 4.7%.
In 2018, the volume of assets of pension funds rose by a
total of 267.9 mln euros and the total volume of the funds was approximately
3.9 bn euros at the end of the year.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been monitoring and
analyzing the investments made by pension funds into the Estonian economy since
the beginning of 2016.
