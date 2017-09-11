Estonia: Volume of pension funds grows to EUR 4.2 bln

The volume of assets of mandatory pension funds rose by 314 mln euros in Estonia in the first quarter of this year, the volume of total assets rose to 4.2 bn euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The volume of assets invested into Estonia rose to 543.7 mln euros, making up 12.9 % of the total assets of pension funds, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

According to the chamber, the pension funds' investing in to Estonia has been between 12 and 13.4% in the last year.

LHV continues to be the one to have invested the largest amount of its pension funds' assets into Estonia, making up 25.3% of the total volume. LHV is followed by Swedbank with 9.4%, SEB with 6.4% and Luminor with 4.7%.

In 2018, the volume of assets of pension funds rose by a total of 267.9 mln euros and the total volume of the funds was approximately 3.9 bn euros at the end of the year.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been monitoring and analyzing the investments made by pension funds into the Estonian economy since the beginning of 2016.