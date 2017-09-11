Non-competitive bids auction of Latvian five-year government bonds raises EUR 6 mln

A non-competitive bids fixed-price auction on Wednesday sold EUR 6 mln worth of the five-year government bonds, the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange reported.

Demand for the Latvian government securities at the auction on Wednesday was 13 times higher than the amount offered by the Treasury.





Four bidders at the auction demanded EUR 78 mln worth of the government securities maturing on November 2, 2023. The fixed yield rate on the bonds was 0.339%.





As reported, a competitive bids multi-price auction earlier on Wednesday sold EUR 24 mln worth of five-year government bonds. This brings the total amount of bonds sold today to EUR 30 mln.





At Wednesday’s auctions, the Treasury is selling an additional issue of five-year government bonds launched in October 31, 2018.





The auctions of the Latvian government securities are held by the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, while clearing is performed by the Latvian Central Depository of Securities. At the end of 2018, the total amount of domestic public debt securities in circulation was EUR 1.13 bn.