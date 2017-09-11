Discussions on 2020 budget will begin at end-April

Finance Minister Janis Reirs (Unity) told LETA that discussions on the 2020 budget will begin at the end of April.

The finance minister said that the government will keep to the previous timeline for the budget formation process.





He did not reveal any more details regarding the 2020 budget, but added that the ministry is currently working on macro-economic scenarios to present to the government. ''This information is necessary so that we can start to understand what the 2020 budget could look like,'' Reirs said.