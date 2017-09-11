Bank of Latvia to issue collector coin Cat’s Mill

The Bank of Latvia is due to issue a new silver collector coin, Cat’s Mill, dedicated to the literary fairy tale by the Latvian poet, prose-writer and politician Karlis Skalbe (1879–1945), informed Latvian central bank.

The obverse of the coin features a cat with a patched sack on his back and a walking stick in his hand is featured in the foreground, with a mill with a black cat standing in the doorway displayed in the background. The reverse of the coin features a cat sitting on the King's lap is featured in the center.





Bank of Latvia representatives noted that the fairy tale "Cat's Mill" from Skalbe's "Winter Tales" (1913) which has been included in the Latvian Cultural Canon was voted the best-loved literary work in Latvia by the "The Big Read" telecast series public opinion poll in 2014. People love the fairy tale for its benevolence which is so close to the Latvian mentality and folk song ideals as well as the writer's talent to evoke the deepest human emotions. The cat's mill has filled the heart and soul of nearly every Latvian with warm compassion.





The graphic design of the collector coin "Cat's Mill" was created Elina Braslina, whereas the author of the plaster model was Ligita Franckevica.





The price of the coin at Bank of Latvia Cashier's Offices and via e-monetas.lv is EUR 46. The maximum mintage of the coin is limited to 2,500.





The coin was struck by Lithuania’s Lietuvos Monet.