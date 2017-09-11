Estonian FSA warns against crypto currency exchange co Aliexchange

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority has issued an alert warning against the provider of crypto currency exchange services Aliexchange, informed LETA/BNS.

The FSA has notified clients and investors that it has not issued any operating permit to that company, as is misleadingly claimed on the company's web page.





The list of companies to which an operating permit has been issued by the Financial Supervision Authority or which can provide a cross-border service in Estonia can be found on the website of the Estonian FSA.