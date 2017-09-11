Riga bourse resumes trading with Olainfarm shares

The board of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange today has decided to resume trading with Olainfarm pharmaceutical company’s shares and revoke the supervision status, the Riga bourse said in a statement.

The Riga bourse said that the circumstances based on which the trading was suspended ceased to exist.





At the same time, Nasdaq Riga board decided to cancel all trading orders that were entered into the system before the trading was suspended on April 1. The bourse made the decision to suspend trading with Olainfarm shares on March 29.





As reported, the Registry of Enterprises on Tuesday made the decision to register the new supervisory board of Olainfam. Olainfarm's new supervisory board is now made up of economist Gundars Berzins, Janis Buks, who will be the deputy head of the board, as well as Karlis Krastins, Andrejs Saveljevs and Haralds Velmers.





Shareholders of Latvia’s Olainfarm pharmaceutical company on Monday elected a new supervisory at a meeting that had been cancelled by Olainfarm. The shareholders who participated at Monday’s meeting together hold more than 61 percent of Olainfarm shares. The company's new supervisory board has since appointed Lauris Macijevskis to its management board to replace Inga Krukle.





LETA also reported, earlier the Olainfarm board said it cancelled an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, called on April 1, as the request for the shareholders’ meeting had been signed by persons not on the list of the company’s official shareholders. The persons in question are Nika Saveljeva, a daughter of Olainfarm’s late owner Valerijs Maligins, and Signe Baldere-Sildedze, the custodian of Maligins’ youngest daughter Anna Emilija Maligina. The Olainfarm board therefore considers the request for the shareholders’ meeting legally invalid.





Meanwhile, Olainfarm’s largest shareholder Olmafarm, which belongs in equal parts to Maligins’ daughters – Irina Maligina, Anna Emilija Maligina and Saveljeva – has called on shareholders to turn out for the announced shareholders’ meeting on April 1, claiming that the company’s management board has yielded to unlawful pressure from the supervisory board and cancelled the meeting in sheer violation of legislative provisions.





Due to the contradictory information in the mass media which might become an obstacle to transparent and fair trading, Nasdaq Riga decided to suspend trading in Olainfarm shares starting April 1, 2019.





Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.