Cash will no longer be permitted for real-estate transactions in Latvia

The bill has been passed with the aim of restricting fictitious real-estate transactions, like, for example, when two sides are interested in selling or purchasing real-estate for a larger sum than the actual price.





Previously this same bill also foresaw a considerable reduction in the permitted amount of cash in all financial transactions - from EUR 7,200 to EUR 3,000, but MPs did not support these amendments, and the cash restrictions will only come into force in regards to real-estate transactions.



