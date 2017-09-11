Financial Services, Latvia

BC, Riga, 03.04.2019.

Cash will no longer be permitted for real-estate transactions in Latvia

Saeima in the final reading today passed amendments to the Taxes and Duties Law, which prohibits cash to be used in real-estate transactions, informed LETA.

The bill has been passed with the aim of restricting fictitious real-estate transactions, like, for example, when two sides are interested in selling or purchasing real-estate for a larger sum than the actual price.


Previously this same bill also foresaw a considerable reduction in the permitted amount of cash in all financial transactions - from EUR 7,200 to EUR 3,000, but MPs did not support these amendments, and the cash restrictions will only come into force in regards to real-estate transactions.





