Janis Saicans Became the Risk Director of Rietumu Bank

This is to inform that Janis Saicans has taken office as a Risk Director of JSC Rietumu Banka.

Janis Saicans was appointed to Risk Director position by the bank’s Council on 30 January 2019. According to actual regulations, his nomination was approved by Financial and Capital Market Commission on 21 March 2019.



Janis Saicans will continue to work as a Head of Risk Management Department of the bank as well, first taking this position in June 2018.