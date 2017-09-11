Lithuania's Litgrid proposes 0.52 euro cent dividend

Lithuania's electricity transmission system operator Litgrid is planning to pay out 2.622 million euros, or 0.52 euro cents per share, as dividends to shareholders this year, reproted LETA.

Litgrid's shareholders will vote on the dividend proposal on April 23, the state-controlled company said in a stock exchange release.





It distributed 7.7 mln euros, or 1.53 euro cents a share, as dividends in 2018.





The group posted a net profit of 4 mln euros for 2018, down from 9.58 mln euros in 2017. The 2018 profit turned into a net loss of 39.361 mln following a revaluation of fixed assets.





Consolidated revenue rose to 190.6 mln euros last year, up 19% from 160.2 mln euros in 2017.





Epso-G, a holding company controlled by the Energy Ministry, owns 97.5% of shares in the power transmission system operator.