Thursday, 21.03.2019, 12:48
Baltic International Bank Implements Open Banking and Sandbox
Open Banking is an open banking platform for
cooperation with financial technology companies and other partners. API Sandbox
is a safe isolated environment where third-party service providers are able to
test their ideas and innovations in the financial sector in general and in
asset management in particular. The solution is suitable for large companies
and independent developers, especially for those interested in new digital
products, services and innovations.
“As an integral part of our new Internet
Banking project, Open Banking will serve as a platform for developing new products
and services in the future. We will roll out the new Internet Banking facility
at the end of summer 2019. It will offer the users new functionality, security
enhancements and a wider array of services. Some of the major challenges facing
the financial services enterprises today include moving towards modern digital
opportunities and implementing appropriate solutions”, Head of Digital Services
Development Jānis Osis explains.
“Baltic International Bank not only goes
hand in hand with the newest trends in the banking industry, but even stays
ahead of the trends by implementing new technologies and digital solutions that
allow boost the value of the services,” J.Osis emphasizes.
Bank is
offering its API sandbox solution whereby two Application Programming
Interfaces (APIs) are available in accordance with the second Payment Services
Directive, or PSD2. API is a software intermediary that allows two applications
to interact with each other both within and between organisations and share
data with each other. The API sandbox solution implemented by Bank enables new
players, both payment initiation service (PIS) providers and account
information service (AIS) providers, to penetrate the market.
The revised
Payment Service Directive (PSD2) became applicable on 13 January 2018. The
Republic of Latvia transposed the PSD2 into national law, namely, into the
Payment Services and Electronic Money Act Maksājumu
pakalpojumu un elektroniskās naudas likums] PSD2. The PSD2 opened up an
opportunity to develop open banking models, thus helping clients to better
monitor their payments and account information. It also fosters competitive
rivalry on financial markets overall.
Baltic International Bank has already been operating in the
Latvian financial market for 25 years. Baltic
International Bank is one of the banks that possesses the vastest
experience in personalised customer service in Latvia, provides top-quality
bespoke products and services that best suit the individual financial needs of
each customer, and rolls out investment solutions based on ESG concept (ES
refers to refers to considering the environmental, social and governance
issues). The Bank cooperates with one of the leading wealth management
companies in the world. In parallel, the Bank facilitates the growth of
investor capital and takes care of the environment. The Bank’s corporate values
include expertise, trust and succession
