Indexation to raise Estonian president's salary to EUR 6,168 a month

As a result of the indexation of the salaries of senior state servants carried out every spring, the monthly pay of the Estonian president, speaker of the parliament, prime minister and chief justice of the Supreme Court will for the first time cross the 6,000 euro mark and amount to 6,168 euros and 31 cents starting April, according to the public broadcaster ERR information writes LETA/BNS.

In accordance with the Salaries of Higher State Servants Act, the highest salary rate specified in the law is indexed by April 1 each calendar year with an index the value of which is dependent 20 % on the annual increase in the consumer price index and 80 % on the annual increase in the receipt of the pension insurance part of social tax.

In accordance with the formula, the pay of the president and the state servants getting an equal pay with the president raises by 478 euros this year.

The salary of deputy speakers of the Riigikogu, the auditor general, the chancellor of justice, justices of the Supreme Court, the prosecutor general, government ministers, the state secretary, chairs of the committees of the Riigikogu and chairs of the party groups in the Riigikogu is determined by multiplying the highest salary rate of state servants by 0.85 and will stand at 5,243 euros a month starting April. This is 406 euros more than in the previous period.

The pay of deputy chairs of the Riigikogu committees and party groups and judges of circuit courts is determined by multiplying the highest salary rate by 0.75, which means that the new pay rate of these state servants is 4,626 euros a month, 358 euros more than in the previous period.

For members of the Riigikogu and county and administrative court judges the multiplier is 0.65 and the new salary rate 4,009 euros a month, 311 euros more than in the previous period.

The pay rate for the public conciliator and the gender equality and equal treatment commissioners is determined by multiplying the highest rate by 0.55 and totals 3,392 euros a month, representing an increase of 263 euros.

The pay rate for the chairman of the supervisory board of the central bank is determined by multiplying the highest rate by 0.35 and totals 2,159 euros a month, representing an increase of 167 euros.

The pay of members of the supervisory board of the central bank is determined by multiplying the highest state servant pay rate by 0.25 and will equal 1,542 euros starting April, 119 euro more than in the previous period.

The new pay rates for the president, Riigikogu speaker, deputy speaker, chairs and deputy chairs of committees and chairs and deputy chairs of party groups, Riigikogu members, the prime minister and ministers will apply from the start of the work of the 14th Riigikogu. For other senior public servants the new rates will be valid from April 1.