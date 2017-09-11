Estonia, Financial Services, Wages
Indexation to raise Estonian president's salary to EUR 6,168 a month
In accordance with the Salaries of Higher State Servants
Act, the highest salary rate specified in the law is indexed by April 1 each
calendar year with an index the value of which is dependent 20 % on the annual
increase in the consumer price index and 80 % on the annual increase in the
receipt of the pension insurance part of social tax.
In accordance with the formula, the pay of the president and
the state servants getting an equal pay with the president raises by 478 euros
this year.
The salary of deputy speakers of the Riigikogu, the auditor
general, the chancellor of justice, justices of the Supreme Court, the
prosecutor general, government ministers, the state secretary, chairs of the
committees of the Riigikogu and chairs of the party groups in the Riigikogu is
determined by multiplying the highest salary rate of state servants by 0.85 and
will stand at 5,243 euros a month starting April. This is 406 euros more than
in the previous period.
The pay of deputy chairs of the Riigikogu committees and
party groups and judges of circuit courts is determined by multiplying the
highest salary rate by 0.75, which means that the new pay rate of these state
servants is 4,626 euros a month, 358 euros more than in the previous period.
For members of the Riigikogu and county and administrative
court judges the multiplier is 0.65 and the new salary rate 4,009 euros a
month, 311 euros more than in the previous period.
The pay rate for the public conciliator and the gender
equality and equal treatment commissioners is determined by multiplying the
highest rate by 0.55 and totals 3,392 euros a month, representing an increase
of 263 euros.
The pay rate for the chairman of the supervisory board of
the central bank is determined by multiplying the highest rate by 0.35 and
totals 2,159 euros a month, representing an increase of 167 euros.
The pay of members of the supervisory board of the central
bank is determined by multiplying the highest state servant pay rate by 0.25
and will equal 1,542 euros starting April, 119 euro more than in the previous
period.
The new pay rates for the president, Riigikogu speaker,
deputy speaker, chairs and deputy chairs of committees and chairs and deputy
chairs of party groups, Riigikogu members, the prime minister and ministers
will apply from the start of the work of the 14th Riigikogu. For other senior
public servants the new rates will be valid from April 1.
