FCMC completes evaluation of 12 Latvian banks' new business models
The commission’s representatives indicated that the
evaluation of the 12 banks’ new business models has been completed taking into
consideration the bank’s future business strategy and future risks. At the same
time, the FCMC has approved requirements for each individual bank, including
capital and liquidity requirements, as well as individual supervision measures
for this year.
“With this decision, the FCMC has closed the period of the
banks’ individual supervision and completed the supervisory dialogue with 12
Latvian banks on the new requirements,” the commission said, adding that the
Latvian banks’ business models were assessed in line with the European Central
Bank’s (ECB) and FCMC methods, or the so-called Supervisory Review and
Evaluation Process (SREP). In this process the regulator defined the bank’s
individual performance requirements, as well as future tasks, which include
provision of information on a more frequent basis and discussions on the
implementation of the new business models.
According to the commission’s representatives, the FCMC-led
change management in the banking sector has now entered the final stage. The
bank’s future performance results will show the new business models’
suitability for the new circumstances and their ability to absorb the impact of
the transformation period. During the next one to three years the banks’ performance
will be evaluated in the light of the new business situation, identifying the
most effective business niches to ensure the profitability and sustainability
of the new business models on acceptable risk levels.
“This is an entirely different risk model that has been
worked into the banks’ new business models. There is no reason anymore to talk
about a free flow of high-risk foreign money in Latvia. The %age of potentially
risky foreign deposits and transactions will now be so small there will be no
reason to worry about our authorities’ ability to control them properly,” said
FCMC head Peters Putnins.
He also indicated that in line with the new risk-reduction
approach, the Latvian banking sector is now focusing on attracting clients from
the European Union and the European Economic Area, giving up most of their
clients outside this economic area.
