Swedbank pension funds acquire qualifying holding in HansaMatrix

Several Swedbank pension funds have acquired a major holding in HansaMatrix high-tech company, according to the company’s statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Swedbank Pensiju Ieguldijumu Plans Dinamika, Swedbank Ieguldijumu Plans 1990+, Swedbank Pensiju Plans Stabilitate+25, Swedbank Pensiju Plans Dinamika+60 and Swedbank Pensiju Plans Dinamika+100 managed by Swedbank Ieguldijumu Parvaldes Sabiedriba investment management company acquired major holding in HansaMatrix, reaching 91,600 shares or 5.01%.





“Swedbank pension plans are purposefully investing in local companies which creates high added value products and which has substantial growth and export potential. Thus, our pension plan participants have the opportunity to take part in the growth of local businesses and the Latvian economy,” said Peteris Stepins, Swedbank Ieguldijumu Parvaldes Sabiedriba Chairman of the Board.





In 2017, HansaMatrix posted EUR 19.649 mln in audited turnover, 15.8% up from 2016, while the company's profit increased threefold to EUR 1.679 mln.