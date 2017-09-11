Swedbank's services disrupted today in Latvia

“Swedbank’s services have been temporarily disrupted due to technical reasons which have restricted the operation of the online bank and mobile app, and the use of bankcards and ATMs,” the bank’s representatives said.





The disruptions have also affected the telephone lines of the bank’s customer service center.





LETA was told at the bank that the disruptions in Swedbank’s IT system are being dealt with and operations resumed.





“The temporary disruptions of Swedbank’s services are being dealt with – the bankcards are working and the bank can be reached by telephone again. The technical issues of the online bank, the mobile app and ATMs are gradually being resolved as well,” the bank’s representatives said, adding that the bank will resume the provision of services as soon as possible.





Liga Besere, a representative of the Latvian Information Technology Security Incident Response Institution (Cert.lv), told LETA that the Cert.lv system has not detected any incidents suggesting of a cyberattack targeting Swedbank Latvia.





Swedbank in the largest bank in Latvia by assets.



