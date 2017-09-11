Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.03.2019, 19:54
Swedbank's services disrupted today in Latvia
“Swedbank’s services have been temporarily disrupted due to technical reasons which have restricted the operation of the online bank and mobile app, and the use of bankcards and ATMs,” the bank’s representatives said.
The disruptions have also affected the telephone lines of the bank’s customer service center.
LETA was told at the bank that the disruptions in Swedbank’s IT system are being dealt with and operations resumed.
“The temporary disruptions of Swedbank’s services are being dealt with – the bankcards are working and the bank can be reached by telephone again. The technical issues of the online bank, the mobile app and ATMs are gradually being resolved as well,” the bank’s representatives said, adding that the bank will resume the provision of services as soon as possible.
Liga Besere, a representative of the Latvian Information Technology Security Incident Response Institution (Cert.lv), told LETA that the Cert.lv system has not detected any incidents suggesting of a cyberattack targeting Swedbank Latvia.
Swedbank in the largest bank in Latvia by assets.
- 07.03.2019 Corruption Prevention Bureau sets EUR 200,000 bail for Brandavs' release
- 07.03.2019 Prosecutor's office demands 8-year jail sentence and EUR 64,500 fine for Lembergs
- 07.03.2019 Estonia: Inbank enters Dutch deposit market
- 07.03.2019 ЕЦБ не изменил базовую процентную ставку
- 07.03.2019 Arco Real Estate: в этом году квартиры в Риге подорожают на 2-6%
- 07.03.2019 Прокуратура требует для Лембергса восьми лет тюремного заключения и штрафа в размере 64 500 евро
- 07.03.2019 Inbank внедряется на рынок вкладов Нидерландов
- 07.03.2019 В Риге сдан в эксплуатацию торгово-развлекательный центр Akropole
- 07.03.2019 Пуце: проверка действий Ушакова завершится через три недели
- 07.03.2019 КРФК утвердила методологию проверки кредиторов ABLV Bank