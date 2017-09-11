Financial Services, Latvia
Latvian government approves 2019 budget
In 2019, revenue in the government consolidated budget are
planned at EUR 9.2 bn and expenditure at EUR 9.4 bn. In the government basic
budget, revenue is planned at EUR 6.4 bn and expenditure at EUR 6.8 bn. In the
government special budget, revenue is planned at EUR 3 bn and expenditure at
EUR 2.8 bn.
In 2019, the general government consolidated budget is
expected to run a deficit of 0.5% of GDP. Latvia’s GDP, meanwhile, is
projected to grow 3% this year.
Representatives of the Finance Ministry indicated that as a
result of a revision of this year’s budget expenditure, EUR 51.3 mln would
be saved in the 2019 budget, of which EUR 7.6 mln would be used to improve
the fiscal space and EUR 43.7 have been earmarked for ministries’ priorities.
In this year’s budget, EUR 87.5 mln have been allocated
for raising medics’ wages, EUR 8.9 and mln for raising salaries to judges
and court employees.
EUR 7.2 mln have been earmarked for measures aimed at
combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
EUR 3 mln will be spent enhancing the work of
independent institutions like public media, the Ombudsman’s Office, the State
Audit Office and others, and EUR 2.6 mln will be provided to activities
intended to support the Latvian diaspora in foreign countries.
Latvia’s defense funding will grow by EUR 60.3 mln from
last year, also in order to maintain defense spending at 2% of GDP.
This year, local governments will receive 19.6% of Latvia’s total tax revenue under an agreement reached on Monday between government ministers and representatives of the Latvian Association of Local and Regional Governments.
Together with a special subsidy, the local governments’ tax
revenue will total EUR 1.47 bn, or 19.6% of Latvia’s projected tax revenue,
excluding social security contributions payable to the central government basic
budget for healthcare financing.
In accordance with the budget drafting timetable, the
government is due to file the draft budget with the parliament this Friday,
March 8.
