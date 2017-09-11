Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
PNB Banka posts EUR 5.099 mln in preliminary loss in 2018
NB Banka (formerly Norvik Banka) last year sustained EUR 5.099 million in preliminary loss which is 8.6 times lower than in 2017, according to the bank’s financial report writes LETA.
The bank’s group reported loss worth EUR 18.403 mln, down
49.2% y-o-year.
PNB Banka’s assets
on December 31, 2018, stood at EUR 576.787 mln, down 26.9% or EUR 212.306 mln
from the end of 2017.
The deposit portfolio with the bank reached EUR 478.3 mln at
the end of 2018, while loan portfolio reached EUR 165.8 mln.
The bank’s capital and reserves at the end of last year
stood at EUR 49.139 mln, down 19.3% from late 2017.
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.36%, and
liquidity indicator was 64.61%.
In 2017 PNB Banka posted EUR 43.914 mln in audited loss and
the group’s loss was EUR 36.243 mln.
At the end of September 2018, Norvik Banka was Latvia’s seventh largest bank by assets. The
bank’s key owner is Grigory Guselnikov.
